Marine Forces Reserve handed out toys to New Orleans families in need during a Toys for Tots distribution, Dec. 18, 2021. MARFORRES Marines and sailors assisted in the distribution of toys to approximately 2,000 families as a part of the annual U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. Currently, the Marine Toys for Tots Program distributes an average of 18 million toys to 7 million less fortunate children annually. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 14:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|826695
|VIRIN:
|211218-M-MW005-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108741241
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Making Spirits Bright | Marines Hand Out Toys to New Orleans Families, by Cpl Jonathan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
