Making Spirits Bright | Marines Hand Out Toys to New Orleans Families

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/826695" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marine Forces Reserve handed out toys to New Orleans families in need during a Toys for Tots distribution, Dec. 18, 2021. MARFORRES Marines and sailors assisted in the distribution of toys to approximately 2,000 families as a part of the annual U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. Currently, the Marine Toys for Tots Program distributes an average of 18 million toys to 7 million less fortunate children annually. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez)