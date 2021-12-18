Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Making Spirits Bright | Marines Hand Out Toys to New Orleans Families

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2021

    Video by Cpl. Jonathan Gonzalez 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Marine Forces Reserve handed out toys to New Orleans families in need during a Toys for Tots distribution, Dec. 18, 2021. MARFORRES Marines and sailors assisted in the distribution of toys to approximately 2,000 families as a part of the annual U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. Currently, the Marine Toys for Tots Program distributes an average of 18 million toys to 7 million less fortunate children annually. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 14:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826695
    VIRIN: 211218-M-MW005-1001
    Filename: DOD_108741241
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    This work, Making Spirits Bright | Marines Hand Out Toys to New Orleans Families, by Cpl Jonathan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

