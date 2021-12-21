Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Tour of the Home of the Commandants

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Martinez 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David H. Berger and his wife, Mrs. Donna Berger, host a virtual holiday tour of the Home of the Commandants at Marine Barracks Washington.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 14:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826693
    VIRIN: 211221-M-SG166-001
    Filename: DOD_108741177
    Length: 00:10:24
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Tour of the Home of the Commandants, by SSgt John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Commandant of the Marine Corps
    Marine Corps
    Home of the Commandants
    General David H. Berger

