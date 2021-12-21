Team Dyess reflects on a year filled with accomplishments as America’s premier lift and strike base. The Airmen and professionals of Dyess Air Force Base delivered credible and decisive combat power both home and abroad. The 7th Bomb Wing was awarded “Best Bomb Wing” in the Global Strike Challenge, the 317th supported numerous operations and exercises and it was all accomplished by the hard working Airmen of Team Dyess.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 14:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|826689
|VIRIN:
|211221-F-LK778-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108741118
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dyess 2021 Year in Review, by A1C Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
