    Dyess 2021 Year in Review

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Josiah Brown 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Team Dyess reflects on a year filled with accomplishments as America’s premier lift and strike base. The Airmen and professionals of Dyess Air Force Base delivered credible and decisive combat power both home and abroad. The 7th Bomb Wing was awarded “Best Bomb Wing” in the Global Strike Challenge, the 317th supported numerous operations and exercises and it was all accomplished by the hard working Airmen of Team Dyess.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 14:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826689
    VIRIN: 211221-F-LK778-1001
    Filename: DOD_108741118
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    This work, Dyess 2021 Year in Review, by A1C Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dyess
    Year in Review
    C-130
    7th Bomb Wing
    B-1 B Lancer
    317th Airlift Wing

