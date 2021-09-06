Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UH-72A Lakota Helicopter Bucket Training

    BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Video by Sgt. Michaela Granger 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment conducted water bucket training on the Missouri River using UH-72A Lakota Helicopters in Bismarck, North Dakota, June 9, 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 12:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826683
    VIRIN: 210609-Z-HS328-1001
    Filename: DOD_108740887
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: BISMARCK, ND, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UH-72A Lakota Helicopter Bucket Training, by SGT Michaela Granger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Helicopter
    North Dakota National Guard
    Aviation
    UH-72A Lakota
    Water bucket training

