Soldiers reclassifying to Combat Engineers at the 164th Regional Training Institute conducted an urban breach exercise at the demolition range at Camp Grafton South, near Devils Lake, North Dakota, June 7, 2021. The Soldiers in the course come from all over the nation. Staff Sgt. Brent Mittleider, the course manager, and Spc. Levi Catangcatang, a Soldier from the Idaho National Guard's 116th Brigade Engineer Battalion, discuss the course and the training.