Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Illinois Air National Guard lands C-130 on unprepared surface

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2021

    Video by Cedar Wolf 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Member of the 182nd Airlift Wing with the Illinois Air National Guard landing C130 aircraft at Fort McCoy Young Air Assault Strip. The C130 were flown by crews from the 169th out of Peoria, IL.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 12:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826679
    VIRIN: 211120-A-CX732-1001
    Filename: DOD_108740860
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois Air National Guard lands C-130 on unprepared surface, by Cedar Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Illinois Air National Guard
    182nd Airlift Wing
    C-130H3 Hercules
    Fort McCoy MVI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT