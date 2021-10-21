Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How to be a drill sergeant for Halloween

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2021

    Video by Amanda Sullivan 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    SSG Aquai Alexander with Company A, 554th Engineer Battalion and MSCOE Drill Sergeant of the Year demonstrates how to act like a drill sergeant for Halloween.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 11:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826678
    VIRIN: 211021-O-JT284-307
    Filename: DOD_108740822
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 

    This work, How to be a drill sergeant for Halloween, by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Halloween
    Fort Leonard Wood
    TRADOC
    Drill Sergeant

