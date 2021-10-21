SSG Aquai Alexander with Company A, 554th Engineer Battalion and MSCOE Drill Sergeant of the Year demonstrates how to act like a drill sergeant for Halloween.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 11:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826678
|VIRIN:
|211021-O-JT284-307
|Filename:
|DOD_108740822
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, How to be a drill sergeant for Halloween, by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT