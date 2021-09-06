Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Engineers at Demo Range

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DEVILS LAKE, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Video by Sgt. Michaela Granger 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers reclassifying to Combat Engineers at the 164th Regional Training Institute conducted an urban breach exercise at the demolition range at Camp Grafton South, near Devils Lake, North Dakota. The Soldiers in the course come from all over the nation. Staff Sgt. Brent Mittleider, the course manager, and Spc. Levi Catangcatang, a Soldier from the Idaho National Guard's 116th Brigade Engineer Battalion, discuss the course and the training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 11:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826671
    VIRIN: 210607-Z-HS328-1001
    Filename: DOD_108740781
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: DEVILS LAKE, ND, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Engineers at Demo Range, by SGT Michaela Granger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Engineers
    North Dakota National Guard
    training
    Demolition range
    Idaho National Guard
    urban breach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT