    Illinois Air National Guard lands C-130 at night

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2021

    Video by Cedar Wolf 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Airmen from the 182nd Operations Support Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, land a C-130H3 Hercules during night at the Young Assault Air Strip on Fort McCoy, Wis., 19 November 2021. The C-130H3 Hercules aircraft is capable of operating from rough, dirt strips and is the prime transport for air dropping troops and equipment into hostile areas. (U.S. Army video by Cedar Wolf, Fort McCoy Multi-Media Visual Information)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 11:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826669
    VIRIN: 211119-A-CX732-1001
    Filename: DOD_108740724
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois Air National Guard lands C-130 at night, by Cedar Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Illinois Air National Guard
    182nd Airlift Wing
    C-130H3 Hercules
    Fort McCoy MVI

