Airmen from the 182nd Operations Support Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, land a C-130H3 Hercules during night at the Young Assault Air Strip on Fort McCoy, Wis., 19 November 2021. The C-130H3 Hercules aircraft is capable of operating from rough, dirt strips and is the prime transport for air dropping troops and equipment into hostile areas. (U.S. Army video by Cedar Wolf, Fort McCoy Multi-Media Visual Information)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 11:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826669
|VIRIN:
|211119-A-CX732-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108740724
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Illinois Air National Guard lands C-130 at night, by Cedar Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
