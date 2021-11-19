Illinois Air National Guard lands C-130 at night

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 182nd Operations Support Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, land a C-130H3 Hercules during night at the Young Assault Air Strip on Fort McCoy, Wis., 19 November 2021. The C-130H3 Hercules aircraft is capable of operating from rough, dirt strips and is the prime transport for air dropping troops and equipment into hostile areas. (U.S. Army video by Cedar Wolf, Fort McCoy Multi-Media Visual Information)