SPC Maximo Saldana, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade wishes his family a Merry Christmas. The 1st Air Cavalry Brigade has Soldiers serving across Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 12:04
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|826658
|VIRIN:
|211218-A-DG300-853
|Filename:
|DOD_108740609
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|ILLESHEIM, BY, DE
|Hometown:
|TAFT, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Deployed 1st Air Cavalry Brigade Troopers send home Christmas Messages, by SGT Jason Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT