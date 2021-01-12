Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Send a Spot Report (SPOTREP)​ SMCT 071-COM-4080

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2021

    Video by David Anderson 

    TRADOC G2

    As an element leader within an operational environment, you will need to send Spot Reports. A SPOTREP, is used to report timely intelligence or status regarding events that could have an immediate and significant effect on current and future operations. This is the initial means for reporting troops in contact and event information. ​

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 10:47
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 826642
    VIRIN: 211201-D-UX276-069
    Filename: DOD_108740582
    Length: 00:05:21
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Send a Spot Report (SPOTREP)​ SMCT 071-COM-4080, by David Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OE
    TRADOC G2
    SMCT
    OEE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT