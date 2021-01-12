Send a Spot Report (SPOTREP)​ SMCT 071-COM-4080

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As an element leader within an operational environment, you will need to send Spot Reports. A SPOTREP, is used to report timely intelligence or status regarding events that could have an immediate and significant effect on current and future operations. This is the initial means for reporting troops in contact and event information. ​