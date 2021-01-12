Send a Spot Report (SPOTREP)​ SMCT 071-COM-4080

As an element leader within an operational environment, you will need to send Spot Reports. A SPOTREP, is used to report timely intelligence or status regarding events that could have an immediate and significant effect on current and future operations. This is the initial means for reporting troops in contact and event information.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 10:47
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|826642
|VIRIN:
|211201-D-UX276-069
|Filename:
|DOD_108740582
|Length:
|00:05:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
