Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNO Gilday and Linda Gilday Holiday Message 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Castellano 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    211221-N-BL637-1001 WASHINGTON (Dec. 21, 2021) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday and his wife Linda deliver a message for the 2021 Holiday Season. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Castellano/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 10:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826637
    VIRIN: 211221-N-BL637-1001
    Filename: DOD_108740576
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Gilday and Linda Gilday Holiday Message 2021, by PO1 Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Happy Holidays
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Adm. Mike Gilday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT