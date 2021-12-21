211221-N-BL637-1001 WASHINGTON (Dec. 21, 2021) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday and his wife Linda deliver a message for the 2021 Holiday Season. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Castellano/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 10:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826637
|VIRIN:
|211221-N-BL637-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108740576
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CNO Gilday and Linda Gilday Holiday Message 2021, by PO1 Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT