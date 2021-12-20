Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Reserve Force Holiday Message

    VIRGINIA BEACH, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raymond Maddocks 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force Vice Adm. John B. Mustin and Reserve Force Master Chief Tracy Hunt send holidays greetings to the Navy Reserve force.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 10:49
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, US 
    This work, 2021 Reserve Force Holiday Message, by PO2 Raymond Maddocks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

