Cmdr. Steven Cobos, commanding officer, Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) Two, discusses the importance of the Joint Diving Officer (JDO), and how the JDO program falls in the career path of the Navy explosive ordnance disposal officer. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/released)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 10:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826628
|VIRIN:
|211211-N-AP176-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108740501
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MDSU2 CO Discusses Joint Diving Officer Program, by CPO Jeff Atherton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
