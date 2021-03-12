Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDSU2 CO Discusses Joint Diving Officer Program

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2021

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Jeff Atherton 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    Cmdr. Steven Cobos, commanding officer, Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) Two, discusses the importance of the Joint Diving Officer (JDO), and how the JDO program falls in the career path of the Navy explosive ordnance disposal officer. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/released)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 10:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826628
    VIRIN: 211211-N-AP176-1001
    Filename: DOD_108740501
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 

    This work, MDSU2 CO Discusses Joint Diving Officer Program, by CPO Jeff Atherton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MDSU2
    EOD
    EODGRU2
    joint diving officer

