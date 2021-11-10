Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EWI Team Members Test Stimulating The Electronic Warfare Environment

    ABERDEEN, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2021

    Video by John Higgins 

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    Member of Product Manager Electronic Warfare Integration (PM EWI) a sub office of Project Manager Electronic Warfare and Cyber (PM EW&C), worked with colleagues from Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) to create a "stimulator" software for the Electronic Warfare Planning and Management Tool (EWPMT).

    Interivews include Lt. Col. John Weissenborn, Product Manager, Special Operations Forces Training Systems and CW3 Benjamin Holladay, Cyber Battle Lab Electronic Warfare Technician

    Additional footage from Staff Sgt. Timothy Hamlin and Edric Thompson

    Date Taken: 10.11.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 09:42
    Location: ABERDEEN, MD, US 

