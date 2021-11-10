Member of Product Manager Electronic Warfare Integration (PM EWI) a sub office of Project Manager Electronic Warfare and Cyber (PM EW&C), worked with colleagues from Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) to create a "stimulator" software for the Electronic Warfare Planning and Management Tool (EWPMT).
Interivews include Lt. Col. John Weissenborn, Product Manager, Special Operations Forces Training Systems and CW3 Benjamin Holladay, Cyber Battle Lab Electronic Warfare Technician
Additional footage from Staff Sgt. Timothy Hamlin and Edric Thompson
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 09:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|826617
|VIRIN:
|211011-O-VE095-848
|Filename:
|DOD_108740399
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|ABERDEEN, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, EWI Team Members Test Stimulating The Electronic Warfare Environment, by John Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT