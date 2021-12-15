2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Commanding General Holiday Message

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, Commanding General of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), delivers his holiday message alongside his wife Becky Cederholm at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec. 15, 2021. Second MAW is the aviation combat element of the II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Servante R. Coba)
|12.15.2021
|12.21.2021 09:14
|Package
|826614
|211215-M-EI266-531
|DOD_108740362
|00:03:20
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|NEW HARTFORD, CT, US
|1
|1
