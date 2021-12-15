Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Commanding General Holiday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by Sgt. Servante Coba 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, Commanding General of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), delivers his holiday message alongside his wife Becky Cederholm at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec. 15, 2021. Second MAW is the aviation combat element of the II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Servante R. Coba)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 09:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826614
    VIRIN: 211215-M-EI266-531
    Filename: DOD_108740362
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Hometown: NEW HARTFORD, CT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Commanding General Holiday Message, by Sgt Servante Coba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CG
    2nd Maw
    holiday message
    Aviation combat element

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT