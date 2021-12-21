Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10 AAMDC Holiday Shout-outs 6

    GERMANY

    12.21.2021

    Video by Sgt. Rene Rosas 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Retention Team, assigned to the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, send holiday wishes while stationed in Germany, December 07, 2021.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rene Rosas, 22nd Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 09:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826613
    VIRIN: 211216-A-GG601-1006
    Filename: DOD_108740356
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: DE

    Holiday
    USArmy
    ArmyTeam
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe

