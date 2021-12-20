Merry Christmas from Marine Corps Air Station New River

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Corps Air Station New River Commanding Officer Col. Curtis V. Ebitz, Jr. and MCAS New River Sergeant Major, SgtMaj. Douglas W. Gerhardt send holiday greetings from MCAS New River in Jacksonville, N.C., Dec. 20, 2021. Col. Ebitz and SgtMaj. Gerhardt wish everyone a safe and Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Robert Kuehn)