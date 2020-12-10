Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cybersecurity Collaboration Center Opening

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.12.2020

    Video by Mallory Drew and Madison Nickey

    National Security Agency

    This video documented the construction of NSA's first unclassified work environment from initial construction to final completion. Creating a unclassified environment was one of DIRNSA's 5 Big Moves. DIRNSA requested a video for the enduring Securing Framework Operations Group meeting with executives from Microsoft, Google, and Amazon to showcase NSA's partnership effort with industry, academia and the Defense Industrial Base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 07:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826605
    VIRIN: 201012-O-YR580-572
    Filename: DOD_108740306
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cybersecurity Collaboration Center Opening, by Member: 1730336 and Member: 1736786, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cybersecurity
    nsa
    Cybersecurity Collaboration Center Opening
    unclassified work

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT