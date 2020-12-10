This video documented the construction of NSA's first unclassified work environment from initial construction to final completion. Creating a unclassified environment was one of DIRNSA's 5 Big Moves. DIRNSA requested a video for the enduring Securing Framework Operations Group meeting with executives from Microsoft, Google, and Amazon to showcase NSA's partnership effort with industry, academia and the Defense Industrial Base.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 07:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826605
|VIRIN:
|201012-O-YR580-572
|Filename:
|DOD_108740306
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cybersecurity Collaboration Center Opening, by Member: 1730336 and Member: 1736786, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
