Happy Holidays from all of us at NATO (Mastersubs)

    ESTONIA

    11.29.2021

    NATO is all about teamwork, connectivity and coming together to achieve great things, and this holiday season the UK-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup in Estonia provided the platform to do just that.

    The battlegroup organised a number of their vehicles and personnel into a lasting image that should remind everyone of the joys of the holiday season. Involving troops from Estonia, France and the UK, this was an international effort that finished with a well-deserved cup of soup, and some hot chocolate in a snowman mug, of course.

    Footage includes various shots of the UK-led battlegroup organising vehicles and personnel before the true meaning of their mission is finally revealed.

    TRASCRIPT

    TEXT – ESTONIA, DECEMBER 2021

    --UPSOT (ENGLISH)—
    British soldier gives order to switch off lights
    “Ok troops, everybody lights off!”

    TEXT – HAPPY HOLIDAYS FROM ALL OF US AT NATO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 06:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826597
    VIRIN: 211214-O-D0483-1001
    PIN: 1882
    Filename: DOD_108740260
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: EE

