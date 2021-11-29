Happy Holidays from all of us at NATO (Mastersubs)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO is all about teamwork, connectivity and coming together to achieve great things, and this holiday season the UK-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup in Estonia provided the platform to do just that.



The battlegroup organised a number of their vehicles and personnel into a lasting image that should remind everyone of the joys of the holiday season. Involving troops from Estonia, France and the UK, this was an international effort that finished with a well-deserved cup of soup, and some hot chocolate in a snowman mug, of course.



Footage includes various shots of the UK-led battlegroup organising vehicles and personnel before the true meaning of their mission is finally revealed.



TRASCRIPT



TEXT – ESTONIA, DECEMBER 2021



--UPSOT (ENGLISH)—

British soldier gives order to switch off lights

“Ok troops, everybody lights off!”



TEXT – HAPPY HOLIDAYS FROM ALL OF US AT NATO