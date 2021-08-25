Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    German Armed Forces Badge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP CASEY, AP, SOUTH KOREA

    08.25.2021

    Video by Spc. S Maloney 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    USAG Yongsan-Casey Soldiers and KATUSAs competed to receive the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge, Camp Casey, Oct, 10, 2021. The commensation is authorized to be worn on the U.S. Army uniform, it is a rare oportunity for U.S. personnel to receive foreign recognition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. S Maloney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 03:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826573
    VIRIN: 211010-A-JU749-1000
    Filename: DOD_108740173
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: CAMP CASEY, AP, KR
    Hometown: CAMP CASEY, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German Armed Forces Badge, by SPC S Maloney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge
    GAFPB
    foreign recognition
    Yongsan-Casey Soldiers
    Yongsan-Casey KATUSAs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT