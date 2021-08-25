German Armed Forces Badge

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/826573" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

USAG Yongsan-Casey Soldiers and KATUSAs competed to receive the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge, Camp Casey, Oct, 10, 2021. The commensation is authorized to be worn on the U.S. Army uniform, it is a rare oportunity for U.S. personnel to receive foreign recognition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. S Maloney)