Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

U.S. Army Soldiers, civillians and KATUSAs celebrate the holidays with a tree lighting ceremony, Camp Casey, Dec. 17, 2021. Annual holiday celebration to enjoy holiday music, see the arrival of Santa Claus and get photos taken with him. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. S Maloney)