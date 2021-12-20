U.S. Army Vs. U.S. Navy Flag football game on Camp Zama

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/826547" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Army-Navy football game is one of the most longstanding rivalries in sports. Another is the annual flag football matchup between Camp Zama and Naval Air Facility Atsugi, which was held recently on Zama’s Trojan Field. The two teams faced off in a bout of friendly competition in which their respective service pride was at stake!