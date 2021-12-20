The Army-Navy football game is one of the most longstanding rivalries in sports. Another is the annual flag football matchup between Camp Zama and Naval Air Facility Atsugi, which was held recently on Zama’s Trojan Field. The two teams faced off in a bout of friendly competition in which their respective service pride was at stake!
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 00:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|826547
|VIRIN:
|211220-A-MS361-674
|Filename:
|DOD_108740118
|Length:
|00:04:51
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Vs. U.S. Navy Flag football game on Camp Zama, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT