Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Vs. U.S. Navy Flag football game on Camp Zama

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.20.2021

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The Army-Navy football game is one of the most longstanding rivalries in sports. Another is the annual flag football matchup between Camp Zama and Naval Air Facility Atsugi, which was held recently on Zama’s Trojan Field. The two teams faced off in a bout of friendly competition in which their respective service pride was at stake!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 00:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826547
    VIRIN: 211220-A-MS361-674
    Filename: DOD_108740118
    Length: 00:04:51
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Vs. U.S. Navy Flag football game on Camp Zama, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    Atsugi
    Army
    ArmyNavyGame
    GoArmyBeatNavy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT