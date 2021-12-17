Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deep Dive: Why does Japan eat KFC for Christmas?

    JAPAN

    12.17.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Ferrero 

    AFN Tokyo

    Many countries have traditional Christmas meals... but why is Japan's a popular American fast food chain? Find out on this week's Deep Dive!

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 00:22
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 826546
    VIRIN: 211217-N-BD319-739
    Filename: DOD_108740117
    Length: 00:05:56
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Christmas
    Deep Dive
    KFC

