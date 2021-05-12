Holiday Drunk Driving PSA

A brief 30 to 38 second PSA about the dangers or driving under the influence of alcohol with a holiday focus. Produced with a graphic introduction and music bed.
Music:
Christmas Tree by Zac Nelson
Artlist Order Number 27296372
License Number 824575
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 00:22
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|826544
|VIRIN:
|211204-A-OS326-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108740094
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
