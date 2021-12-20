AFN .30s for Airing in the holiday season.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 21:33
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|826532
|VIRIN:
|211221-O-NR814-116
|PIN:
|211221
|Filename:
|DOD_108740015
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON CITY, DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Gary Sinise Holiday Message (AFN), by Manuel Torres-cortes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT