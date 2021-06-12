Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCKOR Commanding General Michael E. Martin and Senior Enlisted Leader Command Sergeant Major JoAnn Naumann's Happy Holidays Video

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.06.2021

    Video by Cpl. Dae Hyeon Choi 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    SOCKOR's Happy Holidays message video with Commander, Maj. Gen. Michael E. Martin and our senior enlisted leader, CSM JoAnn Naumann. Thank you for all your support, hard work and your love to our group. Merry Christmas and Happy New Years.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 21:11
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 826529
    VIRIN: 211206-A-XD978-965
    Filename: DOD_108740002
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Hometown: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, SOCKOR Commanding General Michael E. Martin and Senior Enlisted Leader Command Sergeant Major JoAnn Naumann's Happy Holidays Video, by CPL Dae Hyeon Choi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Christmas
    New Years
    Holiday Season
    Special Operations Command Korea
    SOCKOR

