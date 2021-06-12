SOCKOR's Happy Holidays message video with Commander, Maj. Gen. Michael E. Martin and our senior enlisted leader, CSM JoAnn Naumann. Thank you for all your support, hard work and your love to our group. Merry Christmas and Happy New Years.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 21:11
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|826529
|VIRIN:
|211206-A-XD978-965
|Filename:
|DOD_108740002
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Hometown:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SOCKOR Commanding General Michael E. Martin and Senior Enlisted Leader Command Sergeant Major JoAnn Naumann's Happy Holidays Video, by CPL Dae Hyeon Choi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
