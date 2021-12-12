Chief Msgt. David Wolfe, Command Chief Master Sergeant for Pacific Air Forces, talks about the importance of diversity and inclusion in the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 19:32
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|826528
|VIRIN:
|211221-F-JK399-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108739979
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PACAF Chief on diversity and inclusion, by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
