    PACAF Chief on diversity and inclusion

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.12.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Msgt. David Wolfe, Command Chief Master Sergeant for Pacific Air Forces, talks about the importance of diversity and inclusion in the Air Force.

    This work, PACAF Chief on diversity and inclusion, by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Diversity
    Air Force
    Inclusion

