    Operation Semper Fi

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud 

    8th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps veteran Ronald L. Green, the 18th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, participates in a poolee function in efforts of Operation Semper Fi at Calf Pasture Park in Cedar Hill, Tx, Dec. 11, 2021. Operation Semper Fi is a call of action to reconnect Marine veterans and to build on the pride they have for the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 19:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 826516
    VIRIN: 211211-M-JC323-1207
    PIN: 1207
    Filename: DOD_108739916
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    veteran
    recruiting
    poolees
    OSF
    Operation Semper Fi

