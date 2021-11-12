video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps veteran Ronald L. Green, the 18th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, participates in a poolee function in efforts of Operation Semper Fi at Calf Pasture Park in Cedar Hill, Tx, Dec. 11, 2021. Operation Semper Fi is a call of action to reconnect Marine veterans and to build on the pride they have for the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)