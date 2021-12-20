Air National Guard Suicide Prevention and Response Annual Training

Understand the importance of connectedness for the prevention of suicide. Recognizing behaviors and actions that support culture change to normalize help-seeking and checking in with each other.
Know how to take a clear and quick action to effectively intervene unitizing the ACE model.
Identify strategies for increasing connectedness and a sense of belonging
(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)
