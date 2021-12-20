Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard Suicide Prevention and Response Annual Training

    UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Understand the importance of connectedness for the prevention of suicide. Recognizing behaviors and actions that support culture change to normalize help-seeking and checking in with each other.
    Know how to take a clear and quick action to effectively intervene unitizing the ACE model.
    Identify strategies for increasing connectedness and a sense of belonging
    (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 17:18
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 826514
    VIRIN: 211202-Z-YH478-0001
    Filename: DOD_108739885
    Length: 00:13:32
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guard Suicide Prevention and Response Annual Training, by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    suicide awareness
    training video

