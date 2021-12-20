ENJJPT 40th Anniversary

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Euro-Nato Joint Jet Pilot Training program or ENJJPT celebrates its 40th birthday. More than 8,000 NATO pilots have been produced over 40 years. ENJJPT is made up of 14 NATO countries and trains world-class fighter pilots from around the world. The relationships built at ENJJPT transfer to a stronger alliance with our allied partners. world.