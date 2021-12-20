Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ENJJPT 40th Anniversary

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    The Euro-Nato Joint Jet Pilot Training program or ENJJPT celebrates its 40th birthday. More than 8,000 NATO pilots have been produced over 40 years. ENJJPT is made up of 14 NATO countries and trains world-class fighter pilots from around the world. The relationships built at ENJJPT transfer to a stronger alliance with our allied partners. world.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 17:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826508
    VIRIN: 211220-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_108739834
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ENJJPT 40th Anniversary, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    T-38
    T-6
    ENJJPT
    80th Flying Training Wing

