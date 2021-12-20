Fair Haven Project Update

Lex Barker, USACE Buffalo District project manager, provides an update of the current conditions of the Fairhaven West Pier, Fairhaven, NY temporary repairs
following record setting wind events across Lake Ontario, December 20, 2021.
The Army Corps of Engineers’ technical team inspected the temporary repairs and found some cables broken, loose sheet pile, and some stone backfill moved, but the temporary structure repair is expected to continue to hold steel sheet pile from disconnecting until permanent repairs are made. The Corps of Engineers has received 6.9 million dollars in the President’s Budget, and plans to award a contract in early 2022, with construction to follow shortly after for long-term repair.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 16:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|826501
|VIRIN:
|211220-A-IF251-472
|Filename:
|DOD_108739696
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|FAIR HAVEN, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
