    Fair Haven Project Update

    FAIR HAVEN, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Video by Andrew Kornacki 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Lex Barker, USACE Buffalo District project manager, provides an update of the current conditions of the Fairhaven West Pier, Fairhaven, NY temporary repairs
    following record setting wind events across Lake Ontario, December 20, 2021.

    The Army Corps of Engineers’ technical team inspected the temporary repairs and found some cables broken, loose sheet pile, and some stone backfill moved, but the temporary structure repair is expected to continue to hold steel sheet pile from disconnecting until permanent repairs are made. The Corps of Engineers has received 6.9 million dollars in the President’s Budget, and plans to award a contract in early 2022, with construction to follow shortly after for long-term repair.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 16:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826501
    VIRIN: 211220-A-IF251-472
    Filename: DOD_108739696
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: FAIR HAVEN, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    usace
    infrastructure
    fair haven
    lake ontario
    little sodus

