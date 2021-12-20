Fair Haven Project Update

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lex Barker, USACE Buffalo District project manager, provides an update of the current conditions of the Fairhaven West Pier, Fairhaven, NY temporary repairs

following record setting wind events across Lake Ontario, December 20, 2021.



The Army Corps of Engineers’ technical team inspected the temporary repairs and found some cables broken, loose sheet pile, and some stone backfill moved, but the temporary structure repair is expected to continue to hold steel sheet pile from disconnecting until permanent repairs are made. The Corps of Engineers has received 6.9 million dollars in the President’s Budget, and plans to award a contract in early 2022, with construction to follow shortly after for long-term repair.