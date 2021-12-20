Every year, Marines assist in gathering and distributing toys to children. The Toys for Tots foundation has been helping to collect and distribute toys to children during the holidays since 1947. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 16:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|826494
|VIRIN:
|211220-M-GG264-980
|Filename:
|DOD_108739637
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Minute: Toys for Tots 2021, by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT