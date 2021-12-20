Marine Minute: Toys for Tots 2021 (AFN version)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Every year, Marines assist in gathering and distributing toys to children. The Toys for Tots foundation has been helping to collect and distribute toys to children during the holidays since 1947. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)