U.S Army Airborne Operations

U.S. Army paratroopers conduct sustained airborne training at St. Mere Eglise drop zone, Fort. Bragg North Carolina, Dec. 14, 2021. The U.S. Army Reserve’s U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) and 824th Quartermaster Company partnered with Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division to conduct a non-tactical airborne operation with allied jump masters in order to maintain proficiency and earn foreign jump wings. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Genesis Miranda)