U.S. Army paratroopers conduct sustained airborne training at St. Mere Eglise drop zone, Fort. Bragg North Carolina, Dec. 14, 2021. The U.S. Army Reserve’s U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) and 824th Quartermaster Company partnered with Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division to conduct a non-tactical airborne operation with allied jump masters in order to maintain proficiency and earn foreign jump wings. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Genesis Miranda)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 13:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826449
|VIRIN:
|211214-A-LA480-1037
|Filename:
|DOD_108739350
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S Army Airborne Operations, by SPC Genesis Miranda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
