Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S Army Airborne Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Video by Spc. Genesis Miranda 

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

    U.S. Army paratroopers conduct sustained airborne training at St. Mere Eglise drop zone, Fort. Bragg North Carolina, Dec. 14, 2021. The U.S. Army Reserve’s U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) and 824th Quartermaster Company partnered with Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division to conduct a non-tactical airborne operation with allied jump masters in order to maintain proficiency and earn foreign jump wings. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Genesis Miranda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 13:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826449
    VIRIN: 211214-A-LA480-1037
    Filename: DOD_108739350
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S Army Airborne Operations, by SPC Genesis Miranda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usacapoc
    A2P2
    82NDAirborne
    PresentsforParatroopers
    824thQuartermaster

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT