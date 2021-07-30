Space Force Capstone: National Spacepower

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/826443" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The inaugural Space Capstone Publication, Spacepower (SCP) is capstone doctrine for the United States Space Force and represents our Service's first articulation of an independent theory of spacepower. This video answers why spacepower is vital for our nation, how military spacepower is employed, who military space forces are, and what military space forces value. In short, this capstone video is the foundation of our professional body of knowledge as we forge an independent military Service committed to space operations.



This is a condensed version of the original production which my be found at:

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/822231/space-force-capstone-space-doctrine