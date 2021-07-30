Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Force Capstone: National Spacepower

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Video by Jamie Chapman, Adam White and Trevor Wood

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    The inaugural Space Capstone Publication, Spacepower (SCP) is capstone doctrine for the United States Space Force and represents our Service's first articulation of an independent theory of spacepower. This video answers why spacepower is vital for our nation, how military spacepower is employed, who military space forces are, and what military space forces value. In short, this capstone video is the foundation of our professional body of knowledge as we forge an independent military Service committed to space operations.

    This is a condensed version of the original production which my be found at:
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/822231/space-force-capstone-space-doctrine

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 12:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826443
    VIRIN: 211220-F-F3230-1201
    PIN: 616727
    Filename: DOD_108739341
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guardians
    Doctrine
    USSF
    US Space Force
    Spacepower

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT