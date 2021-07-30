Space Force Capstone: National Spacepower

The inaugural Space Capstone Publication, Spacepower (SCP) is capstone doctrine for the United States Space Force and represents our Service's first articulation of an independent theory of spacepower. This video answers why spacepower is vital for our nation, how military spacepower is employed, who military space forces are, and what military space forces value. In short, this capstone video is the foundation of our professional body of knowledge as we forge an independent military Service committed to space operations.
This is a condensed version of the original production which my be found at:
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/822231/space-force-capstone-space-doctrine
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 12:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826443
|VIRIN:
|211220-F-F3230-1201
|PIN:
|616727
|Filename:
|DOD_108739341
|Length:
|00:04:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT