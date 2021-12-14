Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16AF (Air Forces Cyber) 2021 Holiday Message

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Video by Manuel Garcia 

    Sixteenth Air Force (Air Forces Cyber)

    Lt Gen Haugh:
    Phoenix of 16th Air Force as we enter the holiday season, Chief and I wanted to just take a moment to say thank you. As we reflect on the past year, you've been absolutely amazing. across all of our roles and missions you've delivered, we want to say thank you. And we also want to thank your families, for everything that you've done, to be able to make sure that we're successful. As we go into the remainder of the holiday season, we ask you to take a moment reflect on what you've been able to accomplish. And we hope that you're able to take some downtime, to spend time with those you love or do the things that you're passionate about. Chief and I are humbled and honored to work with you every single day.

    CMSgt Bruce:
    We know that the holiday season is a time to connect. So take this time to connect with each other, reconnect with your families and enjoy this holiday season. Because we know 2022 is coming and there's going to be great opportunities for us within 16th Air Force to take on each opportunity with all that we have. So with that we'd like to say...

    Together:
    happy holidays.

    Lt Gen Haugh:
    Rise up, lift up and keep kicking ash

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 13:28
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 826428
    VIRIN: 211214-F-RN139-286
    Filename: DOD_108739284
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    This work, 16AF (Air Forces Cyber) 2021 Holiday Message, by Manuel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

