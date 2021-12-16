Hurricane Hunters drop buoys in Pacific

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/826386" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron from Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., dropped weather buoys into the Northeastern Pacific Dec. 16, 2021. These buoys will collect data from atmospheric rivers, giving scientists and forecasters more data with which to research and predict rainfall and its impacts on the West Coast of the United States. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)