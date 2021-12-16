The Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron from Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., dropped weather buoys into the Northeastern Pacific Dec. 16, 2021. These buoys will collect data from atmospheric rivers, giving scientists and forecasters more data with which to research and predict rainfall and its impacts on the West Coast of the United States. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 09:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826386
|VIRIN:
|211216-F-F3652-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108738959
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|KETCHIKAN, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hurricane Hunters drop buoys in Pacific, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT