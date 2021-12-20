An Instragram/Facebook Story spot for saving water at US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 08:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|826379
|VIRIN:
|211220-A-SK857-207
|Filename:
|DOD_108738949
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Garrison Energy Savings Campaign -- Water (Instagram), by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
