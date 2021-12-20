Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Operation Christmas Drop

    12.20.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This week’s look Around the Air Force highlights the 70th annual Operation Christmas Drop, a humanitarian event that brings U.S. and partner nations together to provide food, tools and clothing to more than 55 remote islands in the South-Eastern Pacific.

    This work, Around the Air Force: Operation Christmas Drop, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

