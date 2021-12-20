Around the Air Force: Operation Christmas Drop

This week’s look Around the Air Force highlights the 70th annual Operation Christmas Drop, a humanitarian event that brings U.S. and partner nations together to provide food, tools and clothing to more than 55 remote islands in the South-Eastern Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 08:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826374
|VIRIN:
|211220-F-TK274-747
|Filename:
|DOD_108738943
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
