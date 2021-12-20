Spc. Sawyer Coil, a helicopter repairer, 3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade wishes his family in Newalla, Okla. a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania, Dec. 20. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Thorne)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 05:19
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|826364
|VIRIN:
|211220-A-GJ447-1003
|PIN:
|1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108738876
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Hometown:
|NEWALLA, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Shoutout Spc. Sawyer Coil, by SPC Joshua Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT