Sgt. 1st Class Corey Williams, a unit supply specialist, 731st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, wishes his family in Alabama a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania, Dec. 20. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Thorne)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 05:18
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|826363
|VIRIN:
|211220-A-GJ447-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108738875
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Hometown:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Shoutout Sgt. 1st Class Corey Williams, by SPC Joshua Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
