Soldiers from 415th Civil Affairs Battalion along with Romanian Soldiers partner with the Salvation Army to deliver Christmas gifts to the local population in Bucharest, Romania, Dec. 16, 2021. Civil Affairs soldiers deploy to Romania in rotations to support operations in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Thorne)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 05:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826361
|VIRIN:
|211216-A-GJ447-1000
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108738873
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|BUCHAREST, RO
|Hometown:
|BUCHAREST, RO
|Hometown:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Hometown:
|KALAMAZOO, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Civil Affairs Soldiers deliver Christmas gifts with Salvation Army Romania, by SPC Joshua Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
