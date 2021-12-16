Civil Affairs Soldiers deliver Christmas gifts with Salvation Army Romania

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from 415th Civil Affairs Battalion along with Romanian Soldiers partner with the Salvation Army to deliver Christmas gifts to the local population in Bucharest, Romania, Dec. 16, 2021. Civil Affairs soldiers deploy to Romania in rotations to support operations in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Thorne)