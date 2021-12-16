Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Affairs Soldiers deliver Christmas gifts with Salvation Army Romania

    BUCHAREST, ROMANIA

    12.16.2021

    Video by Spc. Joshua Thorne 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers from 415th Civil Affairs Battalion along with Romanian Soldiers partner with the Salvation Army to deliver Christmas gifts to the local population in Bucharest, Romania, Dec. 16, 2021. Civil Affairs soldiers deploy to Romania in rotations to support operations in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Thorne)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 05:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: BUCHAREST, RO 
    Hometown: BUCHAREST, RO
    Hometown: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
    Hometown: KALAMAZOO, MI, US

    NATO
    Romania
    StrongerTogether
    ASGBlackSea
    415CivilAffairs

