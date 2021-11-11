Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve: Spc. Ross Shone, 25th Infantry Division Band

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jennifer Arnold 

    25th Infantry Division Band

    Spc. Ross Shone, a trombone player assigned to the 25th Infantry Division Band, shares on Nov. 11, 2021, at the USS Missouri, why he chose to serve in the United States Army and the importance of Veterans Day. His Music Performance Team, Paradise Brass, played at the Joint Service Sunset Ceremony where a bugler played “Taps” to conclude the Veterans Day Ceremony. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jennifer Arnold)

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    25 ID
    Why I Serve

