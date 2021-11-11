Spc. Ross Shone, a trombone player assigned to the 25th Infantry Division Band, shares on Nov. 11, 2021, at the USS Missouri, why he chose to serve in the United States Army and the importance of Veterans Day. His Music Performance Team, Paradise Brass, played at the Joint Service Sunset Ceremony where a bugler played “Taps” to conclude the Veterans Day Ceremony. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jennifer Arnold)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2021 18:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826329
|VIRIN:
|211111-A-QS692-505
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108738608
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Why I Serve: Spc. Ross Shone, 25th Infantry Division Band, by SGT Jennifer Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
