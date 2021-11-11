Why I Serve: Spc. Ross Shone, 25th Infantry Division Band

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/826329" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spc. Ross Shone, a trombone player assigned to the 25th Infantry Division Band, shares on Nov. 11, 2021, at the USS Missouri, why he chose to serve in the United States Army and the importance of Veterans Day. His Music Performance Team, Paradise Brass, played at the Joint Service Sunset Ceremony where a bugler played “Taps” to conclude the Veterans Day Ceremony. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jennifer Arnold)