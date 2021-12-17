AFDN 1-21: Agile Combat Employment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



To address the challenges of projecting combat power across the globe with a significantly reduced global footprint, increased risk from adversarial technological advances, and fiscal and political constraints, the Air Force has introduced Agile Combat Employment: a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver executed within threat timelines to increase survivability while generating combat power throughout the integrated deterrence continuum. More information on the doctrine note can be found here: https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/News/Display/Article/2873496/csaf-signs-agile-combat-employment-doctrine-note/.



(U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship)