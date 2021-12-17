Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFDN 1-21: Agile Combat Employment

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Video by Billy Blankenship 

    Air University Public Affairs

    To address the challenges of projecting combat power across the globe with a significantly reduced global footprint, increased risk from adversarial technological advances, and fiscal and political constraints, the Air Force has introduced Agile Combat Employment: a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver executed within threat timelines to increase survivability while generating combat power throughout the integrated deterrence continuum. More information on the doctrine note can be found here: https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/News/Display/Article/2873496/csaf-signs-agile-combat-employment-doctrine-note/.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.19.2021 15:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 826328
    VIRIN: 211217-F-VZ654-001
    Filename: DOD_108738601
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    TAGS

    Air Force Chief of Staff
    F-16
    C-17
    CSAF
    ACE
    CMSAF
    doctrine
    Air Force
    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    Agile Combat Employment

