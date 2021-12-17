AFDN 1-21: Agile Combat Employment

To address the challenges of projecting combat power across the globe with a significantly reduced global footprint, increased risk from adversarial technological advances, and fiscal and political constraints, the Air Force has introduced Agile Combat Employment: a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver executed within threat timelines to increase survivability while generating combat power throughout the integrated deterrence continuum. More information on the doctrine note can be found here: https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/News/Display/Article/2873496/csaf-signs-agile-combat-employment-doctrine-note/.
Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
Date Posted:
|12.19.2021 15:54
