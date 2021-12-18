Operation Harvest Moon - December 18, 1965

The first deployment of large Marine units to South Vietnam arrived on March 8, 1965. In December 1965, Marines faced persistent battle against large Viet Cong and North Vietnamese units. Listen as Medal of Honor recipient and Marine Corps Veteran Harvey "Barney" Barnum recounts fighting in Operation Harvest Moon on the anniversary of his valorous action. Harvest Moon was the Marines’ last large-scale, conventional operation of 1965 in Vietnam.
Video produced by VA's Digital Media Engagement team.
12.18.2021
|12.18.2021 19:57
|Video Productions
|826322
|211218-O-D0460-1001
|DOD_108738324
00:08:32
|US
|1
|1
