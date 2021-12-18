Operation Harvest Moon - December 18, 1965

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The first deployment of large Marine units to South Vietnam arrived on March 8, 1965. In December 1965, Marines faced persistent battle against large Viet Cong and North Vietnamese units. Listen as Medal of Honor recipient and Marine Corps Veteran Harvey "Barney" Barnum recounts fighting in Operation Harvest Moon on the anniversary of his valorous action. Harvest Moon was the Marines’ last large-scale, conventional operation of 1965 in Vietnam.

Video produced by VA's Digital Media Engagement team.