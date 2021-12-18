Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Harvest Moon - December 18, 1965

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2021

    Video by Ben Pekkanen 

    Department of Veterans Affairs

    The first deployment of large Marine units to South Vietnam arrived on March 8, 1965. In December 1965, Marines faced persistent battle against large Viet Cong and North Vietnamese units. Listen as Medal of Honor recipient and Marine Corps Veteran Harvey "Barney" Barnum recounts fighting in Operation Harvest Moon on the anniversary of his valorous action. Harvest Moon was the Marines’ last large-scale, conventional operation of 1965 in Vietnam.
    Video produced by VA's Digital Media Engagement team.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2021
    Date Posted: 12.18.2021 19:57
    Length: 00:08:32
    Medal of Honor
    Vietnam War

