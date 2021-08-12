Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Arlington Sailors Conduct Mass Casuality Drill

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.08.2021

    Video by Seaman Keith Nowak 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    211208-N-PS818-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 8, 2021) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) conduct a mass casualty drill, Dec. 8, 2021. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARGMEU) are underway conducting an Amphibious Ready Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit exercise (ARGMEUEX). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nowak/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    Date Posted: 12.18.2021 18:42
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

