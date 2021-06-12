Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd Marine Expedition Unit Embarks USS Arlington

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.06.2021

    Courtesy Video

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    211206-N-PS818-1001 MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (Dec. 6, 2021) U.S. Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, embark the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) in Morehead City, North Carolina, Dec. 6, 2021. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARGMEU) got underway to conduct an Amphibious Ready Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit exercise (ARGMEUEX). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2021
    Date Posted: 12.18.2021 16:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826318
    VIRIN: 211206-N-PC065-1001
    Filename: DOD_108738146
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Amphibious Ready Group
    Ship
    Navy
    Amphibious
    Marines
    LPD 24

