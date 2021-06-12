22nd Marine Expedition Unit Embarks USS Arlington

211206-N-PS818-1001 MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (Dec. 6, 2021) U.S. Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, embark the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) in Morehead City, North Carolina, Dec. 6, 2021. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARGMEU) got underway to conduct an Amphibious Ready Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit exercise (ARGMEUEX). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2021 16:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826318
|VIRIN:
|211206-N-PC065-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108738146
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
