Life's A Battle

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/826317" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

“Life is not a picnic, but a battle.” CH (Col.) Joanne Martindale, the 79th TSC Command Chaplain recounts how deployment and her childhood experiences helped her understand the troubles life can throw at us and how those troubles have made her more empathetic towards humanity. She has dedicated her life to service, not only in the U.S. Army Reserve, but in church and civilian callings as well.