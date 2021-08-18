Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Life's A Battle

    NAPA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Video by Sgt. James Garvin 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    “Life is not a picnic, but a battle.” CH (Col.) Joanne Martindale, the 79th TSC Command Chaplain recounts how deployment and her childhood experiences helped her understand the troubles life can throw at us and how those troubles have made her more empathetic towards humanity. She has dedicated her life to service, not only in the U.S. Army Reserve, but in church and civilian callings as well.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 12.18.2021 16:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: NAPA VALLEY, CA, US

    TAGS

    Chaplain
    Perspective
    People first
    Americas Army Reserve
    Our Diversity Is Our Strength

