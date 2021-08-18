Life's A Battle

“Life is not a picnic, but a battle.” CH (Col.) Joanne Martindale, the 79th TSC Command Chaplain recounts how deployment and her childhood experiences helped her understand the troubles life can throw at us and how those troubles have made her more empathetic towards humanity. She has dedicated her life to service, not only in the U.S. Army Reserve, but in church and civilian callings as well.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2021 16:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826317
|VIRIN:
|210818-A-JG911-676
|Filename:
|DOD_108738144
|Length:
|00:06:27
|Location:
|NAPA VALLEY, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
