211202-N-PS818-2001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 2, 2021) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio- class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) conduct live fire training in Arlington’s boat valley, fo’c’sle, and flight deck, Dec. 2, 2021. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARGMEU) is underway conducting an Amphibious Ready Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit exercise (ARGMEUEX). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2021 15:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826316
|VIRIN:
|211202-N-PS818-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108738104
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Arlington Sailors Conduct Live Fire Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT